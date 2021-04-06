U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.50. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 55,660 shares traded.

USAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

