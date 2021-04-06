U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $898.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

