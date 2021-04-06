Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 6,500 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

