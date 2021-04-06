Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. 383,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,180,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock worth $2,051,611,966. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

