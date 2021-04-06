Ubiq Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,267.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $85,267.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.14 or 0.03606140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00399692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.81 or 0.01138112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00462563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.29 or 0.00466764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00329192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

