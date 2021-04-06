UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $215.90 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of AvalonBay Communities worth $215,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,198,000 after purchasing an additional 307,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,236,000 after purchasing an additional 202,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.35.

AVB stock opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.