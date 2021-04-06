UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 45,089 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $193,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

