UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,536,513 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,536,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Global Payments worth $257,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

