UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 390,801 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,911,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $240,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

