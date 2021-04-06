UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 503,068 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.91% of Dollar Tree worth $232,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.