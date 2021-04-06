UMA (UMA) Price Hits $25.58 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. UMA has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $50.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $25.58 or 0.00044044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,037,881 coins and its circulating supply is 60,026,791 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

