Umbrella Network Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $24.91 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00028394 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

