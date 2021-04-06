Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Trading Down 9.5%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.89 and last traded at C$11.94. Approximately 277,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 149,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

The company has a market cap of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.76.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.67875 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

