UniLayer Price Reaches $1.71 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00659757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00079320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031553 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

