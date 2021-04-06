United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

