United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

