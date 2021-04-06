United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCON. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

