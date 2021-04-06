United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

MAA opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

