United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $128.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

