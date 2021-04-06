United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 971 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Acuity Brands by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 116,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

