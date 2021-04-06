United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

