Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 235.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $123.35 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

