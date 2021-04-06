Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

