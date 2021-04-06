Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.40. Valhi shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 64 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $630.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

