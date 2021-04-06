Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. 12,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

