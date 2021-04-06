Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 37,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

