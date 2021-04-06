Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.55. 4,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.38 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

