Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $653,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.22. The stock has a market cap of $362.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

