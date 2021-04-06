Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases Shares of 6,230 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

