Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $2.03 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 152,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

