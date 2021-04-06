Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $828,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 34,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.