Valor Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $176,261.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and $176,261.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.