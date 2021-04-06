Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX opened at $22.24 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $58.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $120,032.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $155,612.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

