Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Hits $538.66 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $538.66 million and approximately $54.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $57.92 or 0.00099673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,030.82 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,300,121 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

