Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 191.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.