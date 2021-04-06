Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

