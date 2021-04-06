Verition Fund Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $64,964,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

WAL opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

