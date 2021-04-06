Verition Fund Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

