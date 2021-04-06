Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

