Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,677,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

