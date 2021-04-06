Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

