Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

