VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,858.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.60 million and $12,858.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00074169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00288834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00755445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011790 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,584,997 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.