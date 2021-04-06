Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VWS. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

