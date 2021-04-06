Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Virgin Galactic worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

SPCE opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

