Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 4,303 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $84.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.