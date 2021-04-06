Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 27,831 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at $8,720,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $11,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $9,770,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,625 shares of company stock worth $8,454,379 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

