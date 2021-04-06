Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

