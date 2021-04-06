Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,507 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.63 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.