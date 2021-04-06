Virtu Financial LLC Takes $566,000 Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

